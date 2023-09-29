Taiwan launches first submarine

Kaohsiung, September 28
Taiwan’s President launched the island’s first domestically made submarine for testing at a port in Kaohsiung on Thursday. The submarine, if successful in its tests, will be a major breakthrough for Taiwan in shipbuilding and design. “In the past, a domestic submarine was considered impossible, but today our submarine is in front of you,” President Tsai Ing-wen said at the launch ceremony.
“It is the concrete realisation of our resolution to protect our country,” she added. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing probe 'active and ongoing', say Canadian police
Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force, was k...
Assam shocker: 3 men kill minor girl, have sex with her body
The minor's body was found beside Karimganj town bypass on S...