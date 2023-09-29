Taiwan launches first submarine

Kaohsiung, September 28

Taiwan’s President launched the island’s first domestically made submarine for testing at a port in Kaohsiung on Thursday. The submarine, if successful in its tests, will be a major breakthrough for Taiwan in shipbuilding and design. “In the past, a domestic submarine was considered impossible, but today our submarine is in front of you,” President Tsai Ing-wen said at the launch ceremony.

“It is the concrete realisation of our resolution to protect our country,” she added. — AP

#Taiwan