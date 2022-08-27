Taiwan our strongest partner in Indo-Pacific: US Senator

ANI

Taipei, August 26

Amid rising tensions with China post US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, US Senator Marsha Blackburn on Thursday became the latest member of Congress to visit the self-governed island outrightly defying pressure from Beijing.

China won’t stop at anything The Chinese Communist Party will stop at nothing to achieve global domination and destroy Taiwan's independence. That’s why I’m in Taipei to discuss ways to strengthen our relationships with @iingwen. Marsha Blackburn, US Senator

Vowing not to be bullied by China, she said: “Xi Jinping doesn’t scare me. I will not be bullied by Communist China into turning my back on the island. Taiwan is our strongest partner in the Indo-Pacific region. Regular high-level visits to Taipei are long-standing US policy,” Blackburn said in a statement.

In a series of tweets, the US Senator, who does not represent the Biden administration, reiterated her support for Taiwan. “I will never kowtow to the Chinese Communist Party. I will continue to stand with the (Taiwanese) and their right to freedom and democracy. Xi Jinping doesn’t scare me,” she said, referring to China’s leader.

The trip by Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, follows a number of recent visits by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other US officials.

On Friday, Blackburn met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and emphasised the values of democracy and freedom, which she said Washington shares with Taiwan.

“It is important indeed that freedom-loving nations support Taiwan as they seek to support to preserve their independence and their freedom,” Blackburn said.

Tsai said the recent visits by US public figures have “reinforced Taiwan’s determination to defend itself,” a news portal reported.

“We look forward to continuing to help and support Taiwan as they push forward as an independent nation,” Blackburn said. China had no immediate comment on Blackburn’s visit.