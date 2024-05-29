Taiwan Parliament passes ‘pro-China’ Bills, sparking protest

Taipei, May 28

Taiwan’s opposition-controlled legislature passed changes on Tuesday that are seen as favouring China and diminishing the power of the island’s president, sparking protests by thousands of people.

The changes pushed by the opposition Nationalist Party and its allies would give the legislature greater power to control budgets, including defense spending that the party has blocked in what many see as a concession to China.

It remains unclear whether the package of bills will become law. The Executive Yuan, the executive branch of government headed by the premier, may veto legislation or pass it on to the president, who has to proclaim bills into law within 10 days. If the Executive Yuan or the president does not comply, the bills will not become law.

Thousands of people gathered outside the legislature to protest the changes. The legislative chamber was festooned with banners promoting both sides in the dispute, while arguments on the floor broke into shouting and pushing matches.

The Nationalists, also known as the KMT, officially back unification with China, from which Taiwan separated during a civil war in 1949. —AP

#China #Taiwan