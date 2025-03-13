Taipei [Taiwan], March 13 (ANI): Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te on Thursday vowed to bolster the country's national security in response, including reinstatement of the military trials, to what he described as the "unchanged" annexation ambitions of the "hostile foreign force" China, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

Addressing a press conference in Taipei, Lai stated that China's attempts to "annex Taiwan and eliminate the Republic of China" had not wavered. Instead, he noted, Beijing had intensified efforts to infiltrate Taiwanese society and sow division through influence operations.

"Such a China constitutes a hostile foreign force, as defined in our country's Anti-Infiltration Act," Lai said at the Presidential Office.

Lai emphasised that in light of these threats, the government had no choice but to take more proactive measures. "We had no choice but to take more active actions [against the threats]," he said, reaffirming the administration's commitment to protecting Taiwan's sovereignty.

As per a report in the Taipei Times, Lai, told reporters after convening a national security meeting this morning that Taiwan will reinstate military trials to counter Chinese infiltration and military espionage.

Restoring military trials would allow the judiciary and prosecutors to handle cases in which military officers commit crimes such as rebellion, leaking confidential information and aiding the enemy, Lai said as cited by Taipei Times.

When asked whether his characterisation of China as a "foreign adversary" could escalate tensions across the Taiwan Strait, Lai responded by pointing to Beijing's ongoing pressure campaign against Taiwan, CNA reported.

"The political and military intimidation, United Front tactics, and infiltration operations launched by China against Taiwan" had already met the definition of a foreign adversary, he said. He stressed that Taiwan had never been the one to raise tensions. "Taiwan is never the one that escalates tensions," Lai asserted, adding that the nation remained a responsible regional player committed to security and stability.

During the unscheduled press event, Lai outlined his administration's planned initiatives aimed at safeguarding Taiwan's democracy, freedoms, and way of life.

Among the proposed measures are the reinstatement of the military trial system, stricter requirements for residents from China, Hong Kong, and Macau seeking Taiwanese identification, and new restrictions on individuals with "United Front backgrounds" from entering Taiwan, reported CNA.

Under Taiwan's Anti-Infiltration Act, hostile foreign forces are defined as countries, political entities, or groups that are either engaged in military standoffs with Taiwan or advocating the use of non-peaceful means to undermine the nation's sovereignty. (ANI)

