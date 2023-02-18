Taiwan reports China's balloon on northern island

Taipei, February 17
Taiwan’s Defence Ministry says a Chinese weather balloon landed on one of its outlying islands, amid US accusations that such craft have been dispatched worldwide to spy on Washington and its allies.
The ministry’s statement on Thursday said the balloon carried equipment registered to a state-owned electronics company in the northern city of Taiyuan.
The islet where it was found, Tungyin, is part of the Matsu island ground lying just off the coast of China’s Fujian province.
Taiwan maintained control of the islands after the sides split in 1949 amid civil war and they are considered a first line of defense should China make good on its threats to bring Taiwan under its control by force if necessary.
Chinese authorities regularly sends military aircraft and warships into Taiwanese air identification zone and across the middle line of the Taiwan Strait. — AP
