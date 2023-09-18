Taiwan says 103 Chinese warplanes flew toward the island in a new daily high in recent times

Taipei, September 18
Taiwan says 103 Chinese warplanes flew toward the island in new daily high in recent times.
Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that it detected the planes in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Monday.
China's military regularly sends planes over waters south and west of Taiwan. The island's Defense Ministry said that 40 of the planes detected Sunday and early Monday crossed the symbolic median line between Taiwan and mainland China.
Taiwan is a self-governing island that is claimed by China. China has conducted increasingly large military drills in the air and waters around Taiwan in what some see as a campaign of intimidation. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address
Erdogan says this in his address to the General Debate on Tu...
Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi
These remarks are made by Australian Foreign Minister Penny ...
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar
The cases include three of sedition
Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi
Soma Laishram had been in the forefront in voicing the conce...