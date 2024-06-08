Taiwan slams China for objecting to Lai’s exchange with Modi

PTI

New Delhi, June 7

Taiwan on Friday said China’s “outrage” over a “cordial” exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te is “utterly unjustified as threats and intimidation never foster friendship”.

The comments by the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry came a day after China protested an exchange of messages between Modi and Ching-te, saying it opposes all official interactions between Taiwan and countries having diplomatic relations with Beijing. On Wednesday, Lai greeted Modi for poll victory.

#China #Narendra Modi #Taiwan