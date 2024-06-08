Taiwan slams China for objecting to Lai’s exchange with Modi

New Delhi, June 7
Taiwan on Friday said China’s “outrage” over a “cordial” exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te is “utterly unjustified as threats and intimidation never foster friendship”.
The comments by the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry came a day after China protested an exchange of messages between Modi and Ching-te, saying it opposes all official interactions between Taiwan and countries having diplomatic relations with Beijing. On Wednesday, Lai greeted Modi for poll victory.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...
Congress leaders begin deliberations on Lok Sabha poll results at CWC meet
The issue whether Rahul Gandhi should take over as leader of...
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...
Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88
Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...
Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...