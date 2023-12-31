Taiwan’s prez candidates for peace with China

Taipei, December 30
Taiwan’s presidential candidates expressed desire for peaceful relations with Beijing, which has described January 13 elections as a choice between war and peace and stepped up harassment of the territory it claims as own.
William Lai, the frontrunner and currently Taiwan’s vice president from the ruling Democratic People’s Party, said in a televised debate Saturday that he was open to communicating with the government in Beijing, which has refused to talk to him or President Tsai Ing-wen.
Beijing favours the candidate from the more China-friendly Nationalist, or Kuomintang, Party. — AP
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The blaze erupted around 02:15 am at the factory in Waluj MI...
PM unveils Rs 15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya
Inaugurates new airport, revamped railway station
WFI row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award at Kartavya Path
Earlier, wrestler Sakshi Malik had quit the game in protest
Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year
Closed tourism units resume operations