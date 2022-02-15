Take concrete action to safeguard peace: China on EAM's statement

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

Maintaining that at present China and India are in communication on further improving border management and confidence-building measures, Beijing called on New Delhi to strictly abide by a series of agreements signed by the two sides and refrain from making irresponsible remarks.

“The ins and outs of the situation on the China-India border are very clear and the responsibility does not lie with China,” said the Chinese Foreign Office spokesperson Wang Wenbin while asking India to take “concrete actions” and work with China to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility of the border area.

He was asked at a media briefing to comment on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar blaming China for the ongoing border conflict during his recent visit to Australia to participate in the Quad Ministerial.

The Chinese Foreign Office also said though the US claims that the Indo-Pacific strategy advances “freedom and openness” in the region, it is in fact “forming an exclusive clique through AUKUS and Quad”.

“It asserts to strengthen regional security, but is generating grave nuclear proliferation risks that will undermine regional peace and stability. It aims to promote regional prosperity, but is stoking opposition and confrontation between regional countries,” said the spokesperson.