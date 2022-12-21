 Taliban fighters enforce university ban in Kabul; Afghan women inconsolable : The Tribune India

Taliban fighters enforce university ban in Kabul; Afghan women inconsolable

Taliban-led administration has not given a reason for the ban or reacted to the fierce and swift global condemnation of it

Taliban fighters enforce university ban in Kabul; Afghan women inconsolable

An Afghan female student stands in front of the entrance gate of Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan, on December 21, 2022. Reuters



Kabul, December 21

Taliban security forces in the Afghan capital on Wednesday enforced a higher education ban for women by blocking their access to universities, with video obtained by The Associated Press showing women weeping and consoling each other outside one campus in Kabul.

The country’s Taliban rulers a day earlier ordered women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice. The Taliban-led administration has not given a reason for the ban or reacted to the fierce and swift global condemnation of it.

Journalists saw Taliban forces outside four Kabul universities Wednesday. The forces stopped some women from entering, while allowing others to go in and finish their work. They also tried to prevent any photography, filming and protests from taking place.

Rahimullah Nadeem, a spokesman for Kabul University, confirmed that classes for female students had stopped. He said some women were allowed to enter the campus for paperwork and administrative reasons, and that four graduation ceremonies were held Wednesday.

Members of an activist group called the Unity and Solidarity of Afghanistan Women gathered outside the private Edrak University in Kabul on Wednesday morning, chanting slogans in Dari.

“Do not make education political!” they said. “Once again university is banned for women, we do not want to be eliminated!”

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, since they seized power in August 2021.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, barred women from most fields of employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.

A letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi, on Tuesday told private and public universities to implement the ban as soon as possible and to inform the ministry once the ban is in place.

The move is certain to hurt efforts by the Taliban to win international recognition for their government and aid from potential donors at a time when Afghanistan is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis. The international community has urged Taliban leaders to reopen schools and give women their right to public space.

Qatar and Pakistan, both Muslim countries, have expressed their disappointment at the university ban and urged authorities to reconsider their decision.

Qatar played a key role in facilitating the negotiations that led to the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan last year. It called on the “Afghan caretaker government” to review the ban in line with the teachings of Islam on women’s education.

Neighboring Pakistan said its position on the issue of women’s education has been “clear and consistent.”   US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said late Tuesday that no other country in the world bars women and girls from receiving an education.

“The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all in Afghanistan,” he warned. “This decision will come with consequences for the Taliban.”

Afghanistan’s former president, Hamid Karzai, strongly condemned the university ban for women, in a Tweet.

Abdallah Abdallah, a senior leader in Afghanistan’s former US-allied government, described universal education as a “fundamental” right.

“Depriving girls of this right is regrettable,” Abdallah said in a Tweet. He urged the country’s Taliban leadership to reconsider the decision.

Afghan political analyst Ahmad Saeedi said that the latest decision by the Taliban authorities may have closed the door to winning international acceptance.

“The issue of recognition is over,” he said. “The world is now trying to find an alternative. The world tried to interact more but they (the Taliban) don’t let the world talk to them about recognition.”

Saeedi said he believes most Afghans favour female education because they consider learning to be a religious command contained in the Quran.

He said the decision to bar women from universities was likely made by a handful of senior Taliban figures, including the leader Hibatullah Akhunzada, who are based in the southwestern city of Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban movement.

He said the main center of power is Kandahar, rather than the Taliban-led government in Kabul, even if the ministers of justice, higher education and so-called “virtue and vice” would also have been involved in the decision to ban women from universities.

UN experts said last month that the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan may amount to a crime against humanity and should be investigated and prosecuted under international law.

They said the Taliban actions against females deepened existing rights violations — already the “most draconian globally” — and may constitute gender persecution, which is a crime against humanity.

The Taliban authorities have rejected the allegation. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Channi spends night with Sidhu Moosewala's parents at their Mansa house

2
Editorials

Int’l flights from Chandigarh

3
Nation

3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China's covid surge, detected in India

4
World

Audio clip featuring Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan in ‘phone sex’ goes viral; his party calls it ‘fake’

5
Punjab

6 policemen injured in clash with protesting farmers in Punjab's Zira

6
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

7
Chandigarh

Season’s first fog throws air, rail services off track in Chandigarh

8
Amritsar

Delay in clearance irks flyers at Amritsar airport

9
Punjab

Punjab's move to hand over Amritsar's Ram Bagh to clubs draws High Court ire

10
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Top News

Covid not over yet, have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance: Mansukh Mandaviya

Govt reviews Covid situation; advises people to mask up, get vaccinated; no change in international air travel norms yet

The government will again hold a meeting next week to monito...

3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China’s covid surge, detected in India

3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China's covid surge, detected in India

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has th...

All you need to know about BF.7 Omicron sub-variant that has triggered fresh Covid fears

All you need to know about BF.7 Omicron sub-variant that has triggered fresh Covid fears

There is an expectation that the world might see a fourth wa...

No plans to reduce age of consent for consensual relationships: Centre

No plans to reduce age of consent for consensual relationships: Centre

POCSO Act enacted to safeguard children from sexual abuse an...

Audio clip featuring Pakistan ex-CM Imran Khan in ‘phone sex’ goes viral; his party calls it ‘fake’

Audio clip featuring Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan in ‘phone sex’ goes viral; his party calls it ‘fake’


Cities

View All

School timings changed; teachers, pupils get relief in Amritsar

School timings changed; teachers, pupils get relief in Amritsar

Delay in clearance irks flyers at Amritsar airport

Punjab's move to hand over Amritsar's Ram Bagh to clubs draws High Court ire

NAAC score: Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar 2nd best after Tata institute

Cockfighting, betting rampant in rural areas of Gurdaspur, police on toes

Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night

Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night

Cold wave, fog bring cheer to wheat growers in Punjab

GMCH-32 in Chandigarh mandates RTPCR test for admitted patients in wake of rising Covid cases in China

GMCH-32 in Chandigarh mandates RTPCR test for admitted patients in wake of rising Covid cases in China

Dense fog engulfs Chandigarh; Flight from Delhi cancelled

Season’s first fog throws air, rail services off track in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 4,735 dog bite cases this year, second among UTs

Auto driver held for stalking radio jockey in Chandigarh

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

Foggy morning in Delhi, visibility drops to 400 metres

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to central forensic lab for taking voice samples

Hoax social media bomb threat at IGI leads to security drills

In three-year time, Ghazipur landfill will be decimated totally: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Farmers, Latifpura residents threaten to block national highway on Jan 1

Demolitions at Latifpura: Farmers, residents threaten to block national highway on Jan 1

Chaos on roads due to Latifpura march, shobha yatra

Population of Jalandhar city 'declines' in survey!

Himachal resident held with 2-kg charas

Apart from flak, rows, nothing to MC, Improvement Trust's credit

Project to redevelop Ludhiana railway station to begin soon

Project to redevelop Ludhiana railway station to begin soon

Fog throws rail traffic out of gear in Ludhiana

Jalandhar resident gets 10-year jail for possessing narcotics

Youth dies, one hurt after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Two killed, 4 hurt in furnace blast in Doraha

Punjabi University, Patiala terminates services of 20 striking sanitation workers

Punjabi University, Patiala terminates services of 20 striking sanitation workers

Non-operational street lights pose problems for commuters in Patiala

Kids, elderly advised to stay indoor in Patiala district

2 land in police net with 10 stolen bikes in Patiala

Disability certificates to be reverified, staff miffed