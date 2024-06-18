Taliban warn Afghans against earning money

Islamabad, June 17

The Taliban’s reclusive supreme leader on Monday warned Afghans against earning money or gaining worldly honour at a time when the country is in the grip of humanitarian crises and isolated on the global stage.

Hibatullah Akhundzada said he would willingly accept any decision to remove him as supreme leader, as long as there was unity and agreement on his ouster. — AP

#Taliban