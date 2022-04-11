Talks between Lankan President Rajapaksa and independent MPs inconclusive on interim govt

Entire Sri Lankan cabinet had resigned last week when the country is facing its worst economic crisis

Talks between Lankan President Rajapaksa and independent MPs inconclusive on interim govt

Protestors shout slogans against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the countrys economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 10, 2022. REUTERS

PTI

Colombo, April 11

Efforts to establish an all party interim government in Sri Lanka to deal with the unprecedented economic crisis remained inconclusive as the talks between President Gotabaya Rajapaka and the group of independents from his own ruling SLPP coalition failed to make progress on the issue.

On Sunday, President Gotabaya invited the eleven-party coalition allies comprising 42 independent MPs for a discussion on the country's worst economic crisis.

"We discussed our letter which contained 11 points in regard to our proposal, the talks would continue," Vasudeva Nanayakkara, an independent group member, told reporters on Monday.

He and 41 others had declared independence from the ruling coalition last week but declined to join the Opposition.

Anura Yapa, another independent group leader, said that prior to meeting Rajapaksa, they had met the main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa in the presence of the former President Maithripala Sirisena.

“Both sides discussed the situation without making any decisions,” Yapa said.

The government sources said that appointing the balance 26 members of the Cabinet would be further delayed. Rajapaksa appointed just four Cabinet members after the resignation of all ministers.

Last week the entire Sri Lankan cabinet resigned apart from Mahinda Rajapaksa at a time when the country was facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the UK in 1948.

Meanwhile, the anti-Rajapaksa protest which started on Saturday has continued to its third day on Monday. The gathering calling for the Rajapaksa family's resignation has continued their all night vigil.

“This is the new generation who are protesting here, we want accountability for all political wrongs over the last 74 years since independence”, a protester said.

The protest organised through a social media political campaign is being backed up by volunteers who provided food and drinks for the protesters.

People have been protesting for weeks over lengthy power cuts and shortage of gas, food and other basic goods.

Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

