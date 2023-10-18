Targeting Gaza hospital is 'hideous war massacre' that cannot be tolerated: Palestinian President

October 18
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said early on Wednesday that targeting Al-Ahli hospital is a "hideous war massacre" that cannot be tolerated, adding that any talks about anything else rather than stopping the war is unacceptable.
"Israel has crossed all red lines. ... We will not leave nor allow anyone to expel us from there", he added.
Health authorities in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said that an Israeli air strike caused the blast killing hundreds at the hospital, while Israel's military attributed it to a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.
