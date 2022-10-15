Targets met, no need for more strikes: Putin

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia’s allies India and China supported “peaceful dialogue” in Ukraine, a month after their leaders appeared to differ with him over the conflict.

Putin also said he saw “no need” for talks with the US and that there was no need for more strikes on Ukraine because most designated targets had been hit. Russia had launched a missile blitzkrieg last week in response to the bombing of the Crimea bridge.