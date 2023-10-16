Taslima questions Bangladeshis on plight of minorities

PTI

Kolkata, October 15

A life-long rebel, Bangladeshi poet Taslima Nasrin, believes that those of her compatriots who are bothered about atrocities against Palestinians should also be equally bothered about the plight of minorities in their own country. “I hear that my fellow Bangladeshi citizens are very agitated about atrocities on Palestinians and some even wish to go Palestine to help them... if my countrymen are so concerned about atrocities and the stream of refugees created by attacks in Palestine, then their conscience should also be disturbed when minorities in Bangladesh are attacked even today and many are forced to leave their land to become refugees elsewhere,” she said.

At 62, the spark within Nasrin, which saw her defying convention and writing to expose hypocrisy and “misogynistic” religious practices in her society, has not died down and she strongly believes she has a duty to continue the “good fight” against injustice wherever and whenever she finds it.