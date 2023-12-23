Teen charged with murder of Indian security guard in New Zealand

IANS

Auckland, December 22

A 17-year-old was charged on Friday in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old Indian security guard in West Auckland in New Zealand.

Ramandeep Singh was reported unresponsive just after midnight on December 18 and was pronounced dead after being found at the Royal Reserve carpark in Massey, the New Zealand Herald newspaper reported. Born and raised in Kotli Shahpur village in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Singh had moved to New Zealand on a study visa in 2018 to pursue higher education. He was his parents' only son. The latest arrest comes after a 26-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday and also charged with Singh's murder. "Singh's family have been advised of the latest arrest," Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said.

#New Zealand