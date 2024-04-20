Teen faces terror charge over Sydney bishop stabbing

SYDNEY, April 19

Thousands of Muslims gathered in mosques across Sydney for regular prayers on Friday despite concerns about retaliatory attacks after the police charged a 16-year-old boy with a terrorism offence over the stabbing of a Sydney bishop earlier this week.

The police charged a 16-year-old boy with a terrorism offence on Thursday for the alleged stabbing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel at a church on Monday. The police said they will allege he stabbed the bishop, who is in stable condition in hospital, as many as six times. — Reuters