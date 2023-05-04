Teen kills 8 children, guard in Serbia school

Belgrade, May 3

A 14-year-old boy opened fire in his Belgrade classroom on Wednesday, shooting dead eight fellow pupils and a security guard, the officials said.

Father detained The boy used his father’s handgun, said the police

A teacher and six pupils were severely injured

The boy cannot be held criminally responsible due to his young age, said a prosecutor

His father has been detained and his mother has been arrested, as per reports

Using his father’s handgun, the boy fired first at the security guard and three girls in the hallway and then entered a history class and shot at the teacher and classmates, police said. The teacher and six pupils were hospitalised, some with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a seventh-grade student had been arrested in the schoolyard. The attacker had two guns and two petrol bombs and had pre-planned everything, an official said.

Serbian President Vucic said the shooter would be placed in special psychiatric institution. — Reuters