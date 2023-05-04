Teen kills 8 children, guard in Serbia school

Belgrade, May 3
A 14-year-old boy opened fire in his Belgrade classroom on Wednesday, shooting dead eight fellow pupils and a security guard, the officials said.
Father detained
- The boy used his father’s handgun, said the police
- A teacher and six pupils were severely injured
- The boy cannot be held criminally responsible due to his young age, said a prosecutor
- His father has been detained and his mother has been arrested, as per reports
Using his father’s handgun, the boy fired first at the security guard and three girls in the hallway and then entered a history class and shot at the teacher and classmates, police said. The teacher and six pupils were hospitalised, some with life-threatening injuries.
Police said a seventh-grade student had been arrested in the schoolyard. The attacker had two guns and two petrol bombs and had pre-planned everything, an official said.
Serbian President Vucic said the shooter would be placed in special psychiatric institution. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers allege night attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today
Heavy security turns Jantar Mantar into fortress
2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the Val...
Karnataka Elections: Hanuman Chalisa recital to counter Congress
POLL GAMES Bajrang Dal sees danger to ‘dharma’ | Gets VHP su...