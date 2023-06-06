Tehran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh this week

Tehran, June 5
Iran’s foreign ministry announced it would reopen its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia this week, restoring diplomatic ties after a seven-year rift, state-run media reported on Monday.
The foreign ministry’s spokesman, Nasser Kanaani said the Iranian Embassy in Riyadh, its consulate general in Jeddah, and office of the permanent representative to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation would officially reopen on Tuesday or Wednesday.
In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to establish diplomatic ties, in a Chinese-brokered deal. Saudi Arabia broke ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts in Tehran and the northeastern city of Mashhad. — AP
