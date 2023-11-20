Tehran urges Muslim nations to snap relations with Israel

Dubai, November 19

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appealed to Muslim states with political ties with Israel to at least cut them for “a limited time”, state media reported on Sunday, weeks after he called for an Islamic oil and food embargo on Israel.

“Some Islamic governments have condemned Israeli crimes in assemblies while some have not. This is unacceptable,” Khamenei said before reiterating that the main task of Islamic governments should be to cut off Israel from energy and goods.

“Islamic governments should at least cut off political ties to Israel for a limited time,” Khamenei added.

During a joint summit between members of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Saudi Arabia’s capital on November 11, Muslim states did not agree to impose wide-ranging sanctions on Israel, as requested by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi.

Khamenei made his latest comments while attending an exhibition showcasing the “latest achievements” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force, including the Fattah 2, a new version of what is said to be Iran’s first hypersonic missile.

In Pakistan’s Lahore, tens of thousands of supporters rallied against Israel’s bombing of Palestinians in Gaza and what it said is the world’s failure to protect Gazans.

Amid anti-Israeli and anti-American slogans the emotionally charged crowd also called for jihad, or holy war. Earlier this month, Jamaat-e-Islami held massive rallies in the port city of Karachi and the capital, Islamabad.

In the West Bank, the Israeli army killed two Palestinians during incursions, the Palestinian news agency WAFA said. — Agencies

