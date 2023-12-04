Temperatures in Siberia dip to minus 50 degrees Celsius as record snow blankets Moscow

Moscow, December 4
Temperatures in parts of Siberia plummeted to minus 50 degrees Celsius (minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit) while blizzards blanketed Moscow in record snowfall and disrupted flights as winter weather swept across Russia.
In the Sakha Republic, located in the northeastern part of Siberia and home to Yakutsk, one of the world’s coldest cities, temperatures fell below minus 50 degrees Celsius, according to the region’s weather stations.
An abnormally early cold snap in Sakha pushed temperatures to even lower than minus 50 degrees Celsius in several areas of Sakha, a vast region just a little smaller than India.
Almost all of Sakha is located in the permafrost zone. In the region’s capital, Yakutsk, which lies some 5,000 km (3,100 miles) east of Moscow, the temperature was around minus 44 degrees Celsius to minus 48 degrees Celsius.
Temperatures of minus 50 degrees Celsius have become less common in recent years because of climate change, with permafrost showing increasing signs of thawing.
In the Russian capital, some of the biggest snowfalls ever seen caused delays at some airports on Monday, with runways covered in thick snow.
At least 54 flights were delayed and five more were cancelled at the capital’s three largest airports, the RIA news agency reported.
Temperatures in Moscow were forecast to fall to about minus 18 degrees Celsius later this week.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; leaves roads inundated, runway flooded
Chennai airport operations suspended from 9.40 am to 11 pm
13 killed in gunfight between two groups of militants in Manipur
Group of militants on their way to Myanmar ambushed by anoth...
Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana
Court of Inquiry ordered to ascertain the cause of accident
Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats
This will be the first time in history of Mizoram that the s...
AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked
Punjab MP was suspended on August 11