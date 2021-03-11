Temple vandalised in Pak, MEA protests

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

The Ministry of External Affairs has conveyed its protest to the Pakistan government, urging it to ensure safety, security and well-being of its minority communities following reports that Shri Mari Mata Mandir in Karachi was vandalised recently.

According to the FIR, five men on motorcycles stopped by the temple late on Wednesday night and inquired about the whereabouts of the caretaker. When two workers renovating the temple said the caretaker wasn't available, they started pelting an idol with stones.

A case has been registered against the miscreants and the police are trying to obtain CCTV footage of the area to arrest the suspects.