Temple vandalised in Pak, MEA protests

New Delhi, June 9
The Ministry of External Affairs has conveyed its protest to the Pakistan government, urging it to ensure safety, security and well-being of its minority communities following reports that Shri Mari Mata Mandir in Karachi was vandalised recently.
According to the FIR, five men on motorcycles stopped by the temple late on Wednesday night and inquired about the whereabouts of the caretaker. When two workers renovating the temple said the caretaker wasn't available, they started pelting an idol with stones.
A case has been registered against the miscreants and the police are trying to obtain CCTV footage of the area to arrest the suspects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...