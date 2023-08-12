Tension escalates in Niger, African bloc to send troops

New Delhi/Niamey, August 11

The tension is escalating between Niger's new military regime and the West African regional bloc that has ordered the deployment of troops to restore Niger's flailing democracy.

The ECOWAS bloc said on Thursday it had directed a standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger after its Sunday deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum expired.

Hours earlier, two Western officials said Niger's junta had told a top US diplomat they would kill Bazoum if neighbouring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule.

It's unclear when or where the force will deploy and which countries from the 15-member bloc would contribute to it. Conflict experts say it would likely comprise some 5,000 troops led by Nigeria and could be ready within weeks.

After the ECOWAS meeting, neighbouring Ivory Coast's president Alassane Ouattara said his country would take part in the military operation, along with Nigeria and Benin.

On July 26, Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani seized power in Niger, overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum by staging a coup. Gen Tchiani (62) has declared himself as the head of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland. — PTI

5,000 troops to be ready in weeks

