Terror funding case: Indian held in UK extradited to United States

PTI

London, December 19

An Indian national arrested in London on a provisional American warrant as part of a US-UK coordinated action targeting terrorism financing has been extradited to the US after consenting to face trial in America, the British authorities said on Tuesday.

Madurai-born Sundar Nagarajan (65) was arrested from Hayes in west London on April 18. The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) told Westminster Magistrates’ Court at the time that Nagarajan, linked to the Hizballah terrorist organisation, was a “requested person” (RP) by the US authorities for fraud and money laundering offences.

