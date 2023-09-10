Terror suspect who fled UK prison caught

London, September 9
A former British soldier suspected of terrorism offences who escaped from prison earlier this week was recaptured in London on Saturday. Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, absconded from London’s Wandsworth prison on Wednesday morning after slipping out of the prison kitchen by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery truck.
PM Rishi Sunak, speaking to reporters at the G20 gathering in New Delhi, thanked the police and the public for their help in finding Khalife. Khalife, who was discharged from the British army in May, was being held in prison ahead of trial on offences relating to terrorism and the Official Secrets Act. He is accused of eliciting or trying to elicit information likely to be useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism while he was based at barracks in central England in 2021, and staging a bomb hoax by placing three canisters with wires on a desk.
He is also charged with obtaining information which might be “directly or indirectly useful to an enemy”. — Reuters
