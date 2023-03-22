Test scandal: Indian pupils ask Sunak to clear their names

London, March 21

A group of international students, including many Indians, who had their visas revoked almost 10 years ago after accusations of cheating in English language tests in the UK, have called on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to help them clear their names after years of living in limbo.

As per reports, the visas were revoked after a 2014 BBC documentary reported allegations of cheating at two of the UK’s language testing centres for international students.

Following a probe by Educational Testing Service, the UK Home Office terminated the visas of more than 34,000 overseas students. — IANS