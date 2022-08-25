Thai court suspends PM Prayuth Chan-ocha

Bangkok, August 24
Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Wednesday after accepting a petition from an opposition party seeking his ousting on the grounds that he has held office for his full, legally mandated term.
The petition filed to parliament last week by the main opposition Pheu Thai party argued that Prayuth’s time spent as head of a military junta, after he staged a coup when he was army chief in 2014, should count towards his constitutionally stipulated eight-year term.
But some supporters argue his term started in 2017, when the new constitution took effect, or after the 2019 election, meaning that he should be allowed to stay in power until 2025 or 2027, if elected.
Though Prayuth could be restored to his position when the court rules on the petition, the surprise suspension threw Thai politics into confusion.
“The court has considered the petition and related documents and sees that the facts from the petition are cause for questioning as demanded,” it said.
Prayuth has 15 days to respond, the court told media in a statement, adding that a panel of judges ruled five to four in favour of his suspension, starting from Wednesday. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Prayuth respected the court’s decision and had ceased active duty, adding that Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan would take over as interim leader and the suspension would have no impact on the government’s work.
Thailand’s next general election is due by May next year. — Reuters
Deputy PM to take over as interim leader
- Court will hear opposition request for review of eight-year limit
- Gives PM 15 days to respond to the decision
- Move throws Thai politics into confusion
- Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan will take over as interim leader
