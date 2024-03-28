Thai lawmakers approve same-sex marriage Bill

Bangkok: Lawmakers in Thailand’s lower house of Parliament overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality Bill that would make the country the first in Southeast Asia to legalise equal rights for marriage partners of any gender. The Bill passed its final reading with the approval of 400 of the 415 members. ap
Migrant crossings to UK hit new record in 3 months
LONDON: As many as 4,644 asylum seekers have arrived in Britain on small boats so far till March 26 this year, a record total for the first three months of the year and giving PM Rishi Sunak a fresh political headache. That compares with 3,770 for the same period last year and 4,162 for 2022, the previous record high. reuters
