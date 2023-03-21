Thai Parl dissolved, poll in May

Bangkok, March 20
Thailand's Parliament was dissolved on Monday by a government decree, setting the stage for a May general election that poses an opportunity to lessen the military's influence in politics.
The dissolution, just a few days before the end of the four-year term of the House of Representatives, was initiated by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is seeking a fresh mandate in the election expected to be held May 7 or 14. The date will be announced next week.
The election will pit the popular opposition Pheu Thai party, backed by billionaire populist Thaksin Shinawatra, against parties representing the conservative establishment and closely linked to the military.
Parties led and backed by Thaksin have won the most seats in every election since 2001. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4
A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh fro...
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon
Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...
Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco
2 bearded men wearing a cap poured flammable material at the...
US condemns unacceptable attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco; says committed to security of diplomatic facilities
Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters on Sunday brea...
San Francisco Police urged to take immediate action against those responsible for Indian consulate vandalism
Indian-Americans express outrage at the incidents of vandali...