Thai Parl dissolved, poll in May

Bangkok, March 20

Thailand's Parliament was dissolved on Monday by a government decree, setting the stage for a May general election that poses an opportunity to lessen the military's influence in politics.

The dissolution, just a few days before the end of the four-year term of the House of Representatives, was initiated by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is seeking a fresh mandate in the election expected to be held May 7 or 14. The date will be announced next week.

The election will pit the popular opposition Pheu Thai party, backed by billionaire populist Thaksin Shinawatra, against parties representing the conservative establishment and closely linked to the military.

Parties led and backed by Thaksin have won the most seats in every election since 2001. — AP