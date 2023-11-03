Thai politician says he held direct talks with Hamas seeking hostage release

Bangkok, November 3
A veteran Thai politician said on Friday that he held direct talks with the Palestinian group Hamas seeking the safe release of Thai hostages, amid a flurry of diplomatic activity by Thailand's government.
The back-channel talks that lasted for about two hours were conducted in-person in the Iranian capital, Tehran on October 26 and Hamas officials informed the Reuters that Thai hostages were safe and well-looked after.
"I told them that I am here not to negotiate but simply to ask for their release," said Areepen, who declined to name the Hamas officials he met.
Thailand's government has yet to confirm the direct Hamas talks but has said it has sought the release of the hostages via various channels.
Thailand was in touch with Iran and other regional governments that can make contact with Hamas, its foreign minister, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said on Friday, among them Qatar and Egypt.
Parnpree, who was in the Middle East earlier this week, said Iran was close to Hamas and promised to help with negotiations.
At least 23 Thai nationals were among more than 240 people taken hostage when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 in the deadliest day of the country's 75-year history.
More than 1400 people Israel says were killed in the rampage, at least 32 were Thai.
About 30,000 Thai labourers work in Israel, mainly in the farm sector, and 7200 of those have since been repatriated, according to the foreign ministry. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
GRAP Stage-3 invoked, anti-smog guns deployed as Delhi Govt, Central agencies step up fight against pollution
City’s air quality enters ‘severe’ category
Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices...
97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally
Indians apprehended while crossing the US border unlawfully ...
Rave parties with snake venom: Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav booked, 5 others arrested
20 ml of snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes found from them
Supreme Court dismisses plea against transfer of Gyanvapi case from one court to another in Allahabad High Court
The single-judge bench was hearing the plea challenging the ...