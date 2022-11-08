Thailand's 'floating train' a hit as dam waters rise

bangkok: Tickets have been selling out fast in Thailand for rides on a special “floating train”, where passengers have been enjoying the illusion of aquatic rail travel due to a post-monsoon rise in water levels. The route starts in the capital Bangkok and passes through the Pasak Jolasid dam. reuters

HK’s sole gurdwara reopens after makeover

hong kong: As Sikhs world over gear up to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday, the only gurdwara in Hong Kong has reopened its doors after a HK$230 million (Rs 2.4 billion) makeover. The 553rd birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev falls on November 8, and will be celebrated with fanfare at the Khalsa Diwan Sikh Temple in Wan Chai district, which reopened after five years. ians

GSK’s blood cancer drug fails main trial

beijing: GSK’s blood cancer drug Blenrep failed the main goal of a late-stage study designed to show it was better than an existing treatment on the market, the company said. Oncology is a key area for GSK as a standalone prescription medicine and vaccine business and its shares fell 3 per cent. reuters