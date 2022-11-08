Thailand's 'floating train' a hit as dam waters rise

bangkok: Tickets have been selling out fast in Thailand for rides on a special “floating train”, where passengers have been enjoying the illusion of aquatic rail travel due to a post-monsoon rise in water levels. The route starts in the capital Bangkok and passes through the Pasak Jolasid dam. reuters
HK’s sole gurdwara reopens after makeover
hong kong: As Sikhs world over gear up to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday, the only gurdwara in Hong Kong has reopened its doors after a HK$230 million (Rs 2.4 billion) makeover. The 553rd birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev falls on November 8, and will be celebrated with fanfare at the Khalsa Diwan Sikh Temple in Wan Chai district, which reopened after five years. ians
GSK’s blood cancer drug fails main trial
beijing: GSK’s blood cancer drug Blenrep failed the main goal of a late-stage study designed to show it was better than an existing treatment on the market, the company said. Oncology is a key area for GSK as a standalone prescription medicine and vaccine business and its shares fell 3 per cent. reuters
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
India to begin outperforming world peers in a decade: Morgan Stanley
Has forecast that India will be the third-largest economy by...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...