Tharman joins list of Indian-origin leaders dominating politics

Newly sworn in Singapore President vows to nurture a more inclusive society

PTI

Singapore, September 14

Indian-origin Singapore-born economist Tharman Shanmugaratnam was sworn in as the ninth president on Thursday. He vowed to strengthen the city-state’s multiracialism and nurture a more inclusive society with the “strong mandate” from the voters.

Indian-origin Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon administered the oath of office to Tharman, won with a dominant 70.4 per cent vote share, at a ceremony held at Istana, the official residence of the president.

I will do my utmost to support initiatives that deepen the respect we accord to our fellow citizens, of all backgrounds and in every walk of life.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Singapore President

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singaporeans had chosen an eminently qualified candidate for the high office. “The election showed that race is a smaller factor now than it used to be for Singaporeans. It is indeed a good sign that in a national vote, Singaporeans have elected a candidate from a minority community as President, on his merits,” Lee said.

With this, Tharman joins the growing list of Indian-origin leaders dominating the world politics. In the US, Indian-American Kamala Harris is the first woman and the first coloured Vice President. Rishi Sunak became Britain’s first Indian-origin PM last year. Goan-origin Suella Braverman is serving as his Home Secretary.

Claire Coutinho is another Goan-origin minister in the Sunak Cabinet.

Ireland’s PM (Taoiseach) Leo Eric Varadkar is also of Indian origin. Anita Anand is the first Hindu to become a federal minister in Canada. Harjit Sajjan and Kamal Khera are also Indian-origin ministers in Canada.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan is the first person of Indian origin to become a minister in New Zealand. Christine Carla Kangaloo, the president-elect of Trinidad and Tobago, was born into an Indo-Trinidadian family.

Devanand Dave Sharma became an MP in Australia in 2019. Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth and President Prithvirajsing Roopun have their roots in India.

Chandrikapersad Chan Santokhi has been the president of Suriname since 2020. Wavel Ramkalawan is the president of Seychelles

The role of the Singapore President, a non-political but highest office of the land, includes being the custodian of the nation's past reserves and ensuring the integrity of its public service. He or she is also a symbol and unifier of a diverse and multi-racial Singapore.

Singapore, in the past, has had two Indian-origin presidents. Sellapan Ramanathan, popularly known as S R Nathan, a Singaporean politician and civil servant of Tamil descent, served as the president of Singapore. In 2009, Nathan defeated Benjamin Sheares to become Singapore's longest-serving president.

