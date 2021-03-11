The end of fish and chips? Rising prices threaten the British tradition

‘Chippies’ navigate economic fallout of Ukraine war, coronavirus pandemic and Brexit

The end of fish and chips? Rising prices threaten the British tradition

Bally Singh, owner of Hooked Fish and Chips shop poses for a photograph in front of his take-away in West Drayton, Britain. Reuters

Reuters

West Drayton (England), May 26

At west London's Hooked Fish and Chips, Bally Singh is struggling to keep the tills ringing for a British tradition, with prices sky-rocketing for fish, potatoes, cooking oil and even the flour used for the batter the dish is cooked in.

Cranking up their bubbling oil friers only to see customers stay at home, Singh and thousands of other normally thriving "chippies" across the island nation are navigating the economic fallout of the Ukraine war, the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.

"Fish prices have gone up extortionately; oil prices have gone up extortionately; and everything across the whole spectrum that we sell has gone up extortionately," Singh told Reuters.

Fish and chips in hand, Prime Minister Boris Johnson once promised to "build back better" from the pandemic.

Now though, rising prices are veering Britain's economy further off course. A third of fish and chip shops are at risk of going bust this year due to a "perfect storm" of price pressures, according to insolvency firm Company Debt.

In just a year, prices for Britain's favourite fish - cod and haddock - are up 75 per cent, sunflower oil is up 60 per cent, and flour is up 40 per cent, Company Debt said.

Inflation reached a 40-year peak of 9 per cent in April, the highest in the G7, and is projected to rise further.

Cod and chips in Singh's shop now costs 9.50 pounds, compared to 7.95 pounds a year ago. And Singh said if he passed on all the higher costs, the price would be closer to 11 pounds.

Russian fish feeds Britain

Battered fish and fried chips, the chunky equivalent of fries in the United States, have fuelled Britons since the combination was invented 160 years ago.

The meal is such a staple that unlike other food in Britain, it was not rationed during the world wars. Chippies, with their distinctive smell of oil and vinegar, remain a presence in most towns.

Some of the recent difficulties for fish and chip shops began after Brexit, distant-waters trawler company UK Fisheries said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven up fuel and electricity prices, further increasing the cost of catching and frying fish. The war has sent cooking oil, fertiliser and flour prices higher too.

Cod and haddock are sourced in the Barents Sea, north of Norway and Russia, and the war has heightened uncertainty over those supplies.

Sunflower oil is the principle agricultural commodity the UK imports from Ukraine and the government says it is working to substitute it with other vegetable oils.

A spokesperson for Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said fish and chip shops were facing their biggest ever crisis.

"I'm getting daily phone calls from people that are worried that they're going to go out of business," NFFF President Andrew Crook told Reuters.

‘Poor man's meal’

Fish and chip shops are more exposed than some bigger businesses, Yael Selfin, Chief Economist at KPMG UK told Reuters, because they lack buying power to strike better deals when global prices rise.

In Swanage, builder Malcolm Petherick, 73, worried changes he has seen over his lifetime might result in Britain losing a part of its cultural heritage.

"When I was growing up, it was a poor man's meal," he said.

"Now, just bought two lots of fish and chips: 23 quid. What family can afford that?"

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu has been entrusted with this job in Patiala jail; find out how much he will earn

2
Nation

General Court Martial holds Major General guilty of indecent conduct with girls, corruption

3
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

4
Punjab

Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'

5
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

6
Punjab

4 months after Kartarpur reunion with brother, Pakistani man visits ancestral village in Bathinda

7
J & K

Yasin Malik should not have roamed freely for 32 years: Wife of slain IAF officer

8
Punjab

Ready to reveal names of corrupt, says Capt Amarinder Singh

9
Haryana

Haryana's Capt Abhilasha Barak creates history; becomes first woman Army copter pilot

10
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Don't Miss

View All
Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

It’s never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart
Trending

It's never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over uncalled paparazzi; video inside
Trending

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over paparazzi; video inside

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings
Punjab

Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Top News

2 key US officials arrive in India to discuss Russia, Afghanistan

2 key US officials arrive in India to discuss Russia, Afghanistan

Doval in Tajikistan for talks on Afghanistan with Russian, C...

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

The bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Brij Raj Singh observ...

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video by inmate goes viral

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral

An inquiry by DIG Prisons indicts the official for derelicti...

Many feared dead as taxi-van skids off high-altitude pass in Kashmir

Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J-K's Zoji La

The cab, on its way from Kargil to Srinagar, skids off the r...

Punjab and UK agree for further tie up in agriculture, IT, food processing, higher education, sports, public transport and biomass sectors

Punjab and UK agree for further tie-up in agriculture, IT, food processing

Bhagwant Mann bats for direct flight from Chandigarh to Lond...

Cities

View All

Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

Digging Case: Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Astray fires from wheat fields destroying green cover

Pathankot cops bust 'politically backed' gambling racket

Collect biomedical waste from houses: Amritsar DC

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Most buildings not fire-safe

Most buildings in Chandigarh not fire-safe

Chandigarh Housing Board auction turns out to be flop show

Mohali: Five of Lakhvir Singh Landa gang land in police net

Chandigarh cyber crime cell arrests 4 fraudsters

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer’s 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Delhi Police lodge FIR day after MP Navneet Rana alleges she received threatening calls

Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi

ASI's stand on Qutub Minar comes as a pleasant surprise to many

PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Bharat Drone Mahotsav’ on Friday

Man shot dead in Banga village

Man shot dead in Banga village

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Upset over being scolded, 15-year-old girl from Rahon leaves home; missing for 13 days

Vigilance nabs ASI taking Rs 40K as bribe in Jalandhar

Rs 4.96 crore to be spent on flood prevention near Gidderpindi

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

No Covid death in Ludhiana district for over a month

Ludhiana development authority officials in the dock

11 years on, bypass in Ludhiana awaits recarpeting

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for DC

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for Patiala DC

Human remains found in car pulled from Bhakra Canal in Patiala

Preneet Kaur inaugurates Arya Girls Sr Sec School building in Patiala

Capacity-building workshop for women leaders

Despite ban, two doctors continue on deputation in Patiala