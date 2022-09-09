 The monarch who moved with changing world : The Tribune India

The monarch who moved with changing world

The monarch who moved with changing world

London, September 8

The crowning achievement of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday after 70 years on the throne, was to maintain the popularity of the monarchy across decades of seismic political, social and cultural change that threatened to make it an anachronism.

Moment of greatest sadness

The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. — Prince Charles the oldest royal to ever assume the throne

Rock on which UK was built

We are all devastated... The death of Her Majesty is a huge shock to the nation and to the world. Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Liz Truss, UK PM

Queen and her husband Prince Philip wave at supporters at Buckingham Palace after her coronation on June 2, 1953. AP/PTI file

A dignified, dependable figure who reigned longer than any other British monarch, Elizabeth helped steer the institution into the modern world, stripping away court ritual and making it somewhat more open and accessible, all in the glare of an increasingly intrusive and often hostile media.

PM Modi with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. AP/PTI file

While the nation she reigned over sometimes struggled to find its place in a new world order and her own family often fell foul of public expectations, the queen herself remained a symbol of stability. She also tried to transcend class barriers and earned the grudging respect of even hardened republicans.

Queen with Mother Teresa in Kolkata. AP/PTI file

To much of the world she was the personification of Britain, yet she remained something of an enigma as an individual, never giving an interview and rarely expressing emotion or offering a personal opinion in public — a woman recognised by millions but known by hardly anyone. “I think she’s brought life, energy and passion to the job, she’s managed to modernise and evolve the monarchy like no other,” her grandson Prince William, who is now the heir to the throne, said in a television documentary in 2012.

With Diana, Princess of Wales. AP/PTI file

In 1992, the queen responded to criticism about royal wealth by offering to pay income tax and cutting the number of her family members on the state payroll.

With the Obamas. AP/PTI file

Her years on the throne were often far from smooth sailing. Critics said the only time she had shown real emotion in public was when the royals bid a tearful farewell to their magnificent yacht Britannia, months after her stoical response to Diana’s death. Opinion polls showed the country still largely believed in the hereditary monarch as head of state.

With Indira Gandhi in New Delhi. AP/PTI file

However, with her death, the monarchy’s future is set to face scrutiny like never before. Some commentators say the British public will not feel as strongly towards Charles, and polls suggest he is far less popular. — Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Argument over smoking leads to man's murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

2
Trending

Fans of Pakistan and Afghanistan clash in stands, throw chairs at one another after Asia Cup match in Sharjah

3
World

US argues F-16 support package to Pakistan not to alter military balance; India mum

4
Sports

Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane accused of raping 17-year-old girl

5
World

Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

6
Brand Connect

Maggie Beer Gummies : - Maggie Beer Gummies Pills Scam or Real Weight Loss Results

7
Nation

US issues 82,000 student visas to Indians, highest ever globally in 2022

8
Punjab

Comparison with Sikhs unfair, five Ks recognised for over 100 years: Supreme Court on hijab row

9
Punjab

After CBI, now ED raids AAP's Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra

10
Trending

Apple plays Badshah's 'Voodoo' at its launch event and Twitterati could not keep calm; rapper responds

Don't Miss

View All
Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Top News

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India

Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India

She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...

1 in 4 trekkers from West Bengal on their way to Mt Tibba in Malana returns; Manali mountaineering teams leave to trace 3 missing members

1 of 4 trekkers from West Bengal on their way to Mt Tibba in Malana returns; Manali mountaineering teams leave to trace 3 missing members


Cities

View All

Hoax bomb threat to school; 4 students involved: Police

Hoax bomb threat to school; 4 students involved: Police

School mgmt reaches out to cautious parents

NEET: City boy secures AIR 269

MC officials collect Rs 11.03 cr property tax to date

Patti-Chandigarh Volvo bus service inaugurated

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer’s father

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer's father

PGI chemist served show-cause notice

Injection deaths: PGI chemist served show-cause notice

AIR 7 for Mohali’s Arpit Narang in NEET

Chandigarh gets tough on e-waste disposal

Study tour destinations changed, Chandigarh's 9 AAP councillors pack bags

Fire team to rescue of pigeon entangled in Chinese kite strings in Chandigarh

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

DCW issues summons to Delhi Police over video showing children selling liquor

Supreme Court to go paperless for Delhi Govt vs Centre case

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Gangster-terror nexus revealed in Nalagarh firing case: Delhi Police

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

AAP loyalist Jagtar Sanghera appointed JIT Chairman

Phagwara: Power supply to sugar mill colony cut, restored

Kapurthala: Undertrial escapes from Civil Hospital

Don't create confusion on SYL: Kalia to Kejri

NEET: Yashik Bansal bags AIR 92, Asmita Sharma 128

NEET: Yashik Bansal bags AIR 92, Asmita Sharma 128

District tops state in investment, creation of employment, again

Hayer, Nijjar warn MC staff against harassment to public

Delhi-Katra e-way: Land acquisition expedited

Devotees throng Guga Mari at Chhapar village

Farmers incur losses, seek policy on setting up piggeries

Farmers incur losses, seek policy on setting up piggeries

Civic body to shift fish market to new site by December- end

Admn gears up for Ganpati Visarjan

Punjabi University signs MoU with Met Dept

Farmers stage sit-in on Amloh-Nabha road