'The Power of the Dog', 'CODA', 'Dune' win big at BAFTA-2022

Andy Serkis calls out government for its discriminatory treatment of refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine

'The Power of the Dog', 'CODA', 'Dune' win big at BAFTA-2022

Photo for representation only. File photo

PTI

London, March 14

The acclaimed Western film "The Power of the Dog" scooped the top prizes for best film and best director for Jane Campion at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) 2022.

Hosted by actor-comic Rebel Wilson, the award ceremony took place on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall and was live-streamed in India on the streamer SonyLIV.

"The Batman" star Andy Serkis announced the winner for best film but not before he called out the government for its discriminatory treatment of refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine, saying "all refugees are welcome, but some are more than welcome".

While announcing actor Emilia Jones singing act with the song "Both Sides Now" from "CODA", Wilson said the performance takes the help of two interpreters -- American Sign Language and British Sign Language.

"Luckily, though, in all sign languages, this is the gesture for Putin", the host said as she raised her middle finger to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine invasion.

"The Power of the Dog" star Benedict Cumberbatch accepted the award on the director's behalf. The psychological drama set in Campion's native New Zealand also won her the best film BAFTA, which producer Tanya Seghatachian collected.

Another big winner for the night was the coming-of-age comedy-drama "CODA", winning director Sian Heder the gong for adapted screenplay.

Heder, whose film follows the life of a child of deaf adults (CODA), thanked the deaf community for letting her in and extending their support to an outsider like her.

The movie also won Troy Kotsur the BAFTA for best-supporting actor.

Kotsur, who became the first deaf actor in the SAG Awards history to win an individual prize, made a BAFTA record in the same category.

Kotsur spoke through a sign language interpreter and thanked the British Academy for recognising his work and providing interpreters' services at such events.

The sci-fi spectacle "Dune", directed by Denis Villeneuve, bagged five BAFTAs in the technical categories: production design, special visual effects, cinematography, original score, and sound.

"King Richard" star Will Smith bagged best leading actor BAFTA for his role of Richard Williams, father and coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

It is the first BAFTA for the Hollywood A-lister who was recently named the best actor by SAG-AFTRA and Golden Globes.

Since Smith was not in attendance, the movie's director Reinaldo Marcus Green accepted the award on his behalf.

"This is such a personal film for Will... He would thank the Williams family. There is no film without them", Marcus Green said.

In the best leading actress category, the BAFTA went to Joanna Scanlan for "After Love", in which she played the role of a woman who discovers her husband's secret family after his sudden death.

Scanlan thanked BAFTA for the honour, saying, "some stories have surprising endings".

She also thanked writer-director debutant Aleem Khan and said the film was made with "extreme love, blood, sweat, and tears".

Like Smith, Ariana DeBose also continued her award run to win the best-supporting actress BAFTA for "West Side Story".

An openly queer Afro-Latina DeBose plays Anita, a San Juan Hill seamstress and the older sister to female lead Maria (Rachel Zegler) in the modern adaptation of the musical by Steven Spielberg.

"Belfast", a black-and-white film by Kenneth Branagh, picked up the BAFTA for outstanding British film.

As he accepted the award with his team for his semi-biographical drama, Branagh made a case for theatrical releases, saying, "All hail the streaming revolution, but all hail the big screen too. It's alive! And long may they live together". Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Japanese drama "Drive My Car" was named the best film not in the English language.

"Licorice Pizza", a romance about a teenager wooing an older woman, won its writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson the best original screenplay BAFTA.

Disney's musical fantasy comedy "Encanto" earned the award for the best animated film.

The team accepted the gong, adding that the film wanted to show "beautiful brown children that they are seen and that they are important".

The studio also registered a win for the live-action adaptation of "Cruella" in the best costume department for veteran designer Jenny Beaven.

"Summer of Soul" was judged the best documentary, directed by Questlove.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Ahead of Kejriwal's Haryana forays, buzz back about whistleblower IAS officer Ashok Khemka joining AAP

2
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

3
Diaspora

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

4
Punjab

Congress scripted its own defeat in Punjab, says party leader Balbir Sidhu

5
Punjab Election

Ignored plaints against Capt Amarinder Singh for long: Sonia Gandhi

6
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone says she was 'made to feel like a person of colour', netizens lash out

7
Punjab

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP on Monday

8
Punjab

16 municipal councillors in Amritsar join AAP

9
World

China on brink of biggest Covid-19 crisis since Wuhan as cases triple

10
Nation

Ready to make any sacrifice, says Sonia Gandhi as CWC reaffirms faith in her leadership

Don't Miss

View All
‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
World

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat
World

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
Diaspora

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers
Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to Kapil with kisses, the two are really bonding
Trending

The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to the comedian with kisses, the two are really bonding

‘I take it with a pinch of salt’, Archana Puran Singh reacts to viral Sidhu memes’ targeting her
Entertainment

‘I take it with a pinch of salt’, Archana Puran Singh reacts to viral Sidhu memes’ targeting her

MLA’s mother won’t give up sweeper’s job
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

Top Stories

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

The injured have been admitted to local hospital

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP from Sangrur

Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP

Says AAP is not new, knows how to run governments

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretc...

Bhagwant Mann invites all Punjabis to his oath-taking ceremony on March 16

Bhagwant Mann invites all Punjabis to oath-taking ceremony on March 16

The ceremony will take place in Khatkar Kalan

Cities

View All

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

13 councillors join AAP in Amritsar, more in line

State-run buses pressed into service to ferry people in Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Acid attack in Amritsar: Woman lawyer escapes unhurt

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP's car

‘This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs’

This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs: Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

CM’s swearing-in: ACS reviews all arrangements

... & Punjab readies itself to witness the function

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

2 women among 6 booked for murdering youth

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Six test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Poll code lifted, owners rush to get weapons back

Poll code lifted in Punjab, owners rush to get weapons back

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College, Patiala