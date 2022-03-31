There will be consequences for countries attempting to circumvent sanctions against Russia: US

Daleep Singh was asked about India's decision to purchase discounted oil from Russia.

There will be consequences for countries attempting to circumvent sanctions against Russia: US

Daleep Singh. Reuters file photo

PTI

New Delhi, March 31

The US on Thursday cautioned that there will be consequences for countries actively attempting to "circumvent or backfill" American sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine and said it would not like to see a "rapid" acceleration in India's import of energy and other commodities from Russia.

Visiting US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh, referring to the "no limits" partnership between Moscow and Beijing, said India should not expect Russia to come to its defence in case China violates the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

After holding a series of meetings with Indian interlocutors including Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, he also said that the US would not like to see any country engaging in financial transactions with the Russian central bank.

Singh said India's current import of Russian energy doesn't violate any of the American sanctions, but at the same time added that Washington would like to see its allies and partners find ways to reduce their reliance on an "unreliable supplier".

The US Deputy NSA, who played a key role in designing American sanctions against Russia, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on a two-day visit in the backdrop of increasing disquiet among Western powers over India not criticising Russia over its attack on Ukraine.

"We would not like to see mechanisms that are designed to prop up the rouble or to undermine the dollar-based financial system or to circumvent our financial sanctions," he told a small group of reporters.

His comments came on a day Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in India on a two-day visit that could see discussions on a rouble-rupee payment mechanism for bilateral trade including New Delhi's purchase of Russian Oil.

"What we would not like to see is a rapid acceleration of India's imports from Russia as it relates to energy or any other any other exports that are currently being prohibited by the US or by other aspects of the international sanctions regime," he said.

Singh was asked about India's decision to purchase discounted oil from Russia.

There was no response from the government to the remarks made by the US Deputy NSA.

"I come here in a spirit of friendship to explain the mechanisms of our sanctions, the importance of joining us to express shared resolve and to advance shared interests. And yes, there are consequences to countries that actively attempt to circumvent or backfill these sanctions," he said.

He said the US stands ready to help India in meeting its requirement of energy and defence equipment.

"So the conversation I've had here is that we stand ready to help India diversify its energy resources, much like is the case for defence resources over a period of time," he added.

Referring to cooperation under the Quad framework, Singh said there has been a recognition in the coalition that China is a strategic threat to a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific.

"If you set that against the reality that China and Russia have now declared a no limits partnership, and that Russia has said that China is its most important strategic partner, by extension, that has real implications for India," Singh said.

He said Russia is going to be the junior partner in this relationship with China and suggested that such a partnership would be detrimental to India's interests.

"And the more leverage that China gains over Russia, the less favourable that is for India. I don't think anyone would believe that if China once again breaches the Line of Actual Control, Russia would come running to India's defence," he said.

"And so that's the context in which we really want the democracies across the world, and specifically the Quad, to come together and voice their shared interests and their shared concerns about the developments in Ukraine and the implications for the Indo-Pacific," Singh said.

The US Deputy NSA said the impact of the Russian aggression if not checked will be devastating.

"Think of the chilling effect that would cause the uncertainties that would be raised, the signal that would be sent to autocrats all over the world that might wish to exert their own sphere of influence, bully their neighbours, perhaps right on India's doorstep. And those are costs that we are not willing to accept," he said.

Asked about possible consequences of an attempt to circumvent the sanctions, Singh said "that's the subject of private discussions that I am not going to share publicly." Singh said the US is having an "honest dialogue" with the Indian government officials on the Ukraine crisis.

"And the truth is that there are core principles at stake in our judgement. Core principles that underpin peace and security all over the world, the principle that you can't redraw borders by force, the principles that you can't subjugate the will of the free people, that countries have the right to set their own course and choose their own destiny," he said.

"And (Vladimir) Putin is violating all of those principles. And that's why we're imposing these sanctions. That's why we're supporting Ukraine's fight for freedom," Singh said.

The US official said the democracies must stand up to protect the core principles that underpin peace and security all over the world.

"And when democracies don't stand up in solidarity and defend those principles together, the costs and risk to all of us become that much larger," he said.

"So it is critical that we move in as broad a coalition as possible because this is not a unilateral exercise in brute American force. That's not what this is," he added.

Singh said Russia's "needless war" has resulted in serious consequences for the world.

"I realise there are consequences, consequences from Putin's needless war of choice. You see them in energy prices here in India and certainly in the US and all over the world.

"You see them in food prices, refugee flows, trade disruptions. But it's important not to forget the root cause of those consequences is Putin's war. And in our judgement, if dictators don't pay a price for their aggression, they continue to sow chaos all over the world," he said.

After talks between Shringla and Singh, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the two sides discussed the India-US economic cooperation and strategic partnership.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics & G20 Sherpa Daleep Singh. Discussed India-US economic cooperation & strategic partnership. Look forward to working together on global issues of mutual interest, including in G20," Bagchi tweeted.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

2
Punjab

Daylong special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on April 1

3
Punjab

12 IAS, 13 IPS reshuffled in Punjab

4
Patiala

Private tennis academy at public park in Patiala, probe ordered

5
Haryana

Three senior doctors at Rohtak PGIMS seek VRS in two months

6
Chandigarh

Shell out up to 2.5 times more for water in Chandigarh now

7
Punjab

Akal Takht moots own channel for live telecast of Gurbani

8
Haryana

Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana

9
Punjab

Online bus permits to end mafia raj, says Punjab Transport Minister

10
Punjab

Resolution introduced in US Congress to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Don't Miss

View All
Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’
Trending

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’

Top Stories

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address nation shortly

Defiant Pak PM Imran Khan says he will not resign; says ready to face no-trust vote on Sunday

Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the O...

Pak PM Imran Khan summons NSC meeting ahead of no-confidence vote

Imran Khan no-confidence motion: Pakistan Parliament session adjourned till Sunday without debate

Voting expected on April 3 and before the crucial day, the t...

Amit Shah announces reduction of AFSPA applicable areas in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur

Amit Shah announces reduction of AFSPA applicable areas in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur

AFSPA has been in force for decades in the 3 northeastern st...

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw urges Karnataka CM to resolve growing religious divide, warns of consequences of IT sector becoming communal

Must not allow communal exclusion in Karnataka: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

BJP accuses Mazumdar-Shaw of imposing personal, politically ...

13 IPS officers transferred in Punjab

12 IAS, 13 IPS reshuffled in Punjab

Himanshu Jain has been appointed as Additional Secretary to ...

Cities

View All

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

GNDU to train students in field of technical textiles

Amritsar MC expects to collect Rs 4 cr on last day

Widen Amritsar's narrow lanes leading to Golden Temple: Visitors

Will take steps to beautify circular road around historic wall in Amritsar: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Shell out up to 2.5 times more for water in City Beautiful now

Shell out up to 2.5 times more for water in Chandigarh now

Now, Chandigarh staff to retire at 60

Panjab University professor appointed first visiting prof at Election Commission’s training arm

Three suspects confess to killing Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera

PU students' council poll unlikely to be held in present academic calendar

If India's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Arvind Kejriwal

If India's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Arvind Kejriwal

Amid intense debate, Lok Sabha clears Bill to merge three Delhi MCs

Lok Sabha clears the Delhi MCD merger Bill

8 held for vandalism at Arvind Kejriwal's residence, more arrests to follow: Delhi Police

Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

PSEB’s diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

PSEB's diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

Mixed response to Corbevax drive in Jalandhar district

Hoshiarpur Crafts Bazaar ends on a musical note

Completing pending projects, improving sanitation my priority says Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann

Cracks in houses: Commissioner issues notice to 2 Jalandhar MC officials

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Revenue officers' association ends strike after two days

3 held by Khanna police with 4 illegal weapons

Visitor overcharged at Bhadaur House market parking lot

AAP MLAs ask NHAI officials to speed up ongoing projects

Private tennis academy at public park in Patiala, probe ordered

Private tennis academy at public park in Patiala, probe ordered

Punjabi University closes investigation in 6 cases

Parents ‘kill’ 3-month-old girl in Nabha

Suicide by Rajasthan woman doc sparks protest in Patiala