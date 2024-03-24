They will pay: Putin

ANI

Moscow (Russia), March 23

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to punish terrorists after they carried out an attack at the Crocus City Hall, music venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, on Friday, which claimed hundreds of lives.

In his televised address to the nation posted by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X, Putin said, “All the orchestrators, all those who are responsible for this crime will inevitably pay. We will identify everyone who stands behind these terrorists and they will pay too. This is a strike against Russia.”

He said Russia would investigate the terrorist attack and added that all four perpetrators who were directly involved in the attack were apprehended. He asserted that the investigative authorities would make every effort to identify the details of the attack. Putin said these criminals went specifically to kill people, point black.

Putin added, “We will investigate this terrorist attack and we already have some results. All the four perpetrators, who were directly involved, who were gunning people down, were found and apprehended. They tried to escape. They were moving towards the border with Ukraine and we have data that suggests that they were about to be moved towards the territory of Ukraine by those in Ukraine. Our military services, our emergency services, our investigators are working on finding out the orchestrators of this terrorist attack, those who gave them transportation, who gave them weapons, etc."

