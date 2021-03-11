This is what British PM Boris Johnson said on MP 'watching porn' in Parliament

London, April 29
Watching pornography would be unacceptable in any workplace, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday when asked about an investigation into allegations a lawmaker was seen watching explicit videos on his phone in the House of Commons.
"It's obviously unacceptable for anybody to be doing that kind of thing in the workplace. It'd be the same for any kind of job up and down the country," Johnson told reporters when asked about the allegations during an election campaign visit.
He said the specific case reported on Wednesday, involving an unnamed member of Johnson's Conservative Party, would need to go through the appropriate complaints procedure.
