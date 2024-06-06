This year’s May hottest ever: EU climate agency

Brussels, June 5
The European Union’s climate service said last month marked the hottest May ever, capping 12 straight months of average monthly temperature records amid high and rising concerns about global warming.
The EU’s Copernicus climate change service, a global reference for tracking world temperatures, cited an average surface air temperature of 15.9 degrees Celsius last month — or 1.52 C higher than the estimated May average before industrial times.
The report was highlighted by UN chief Antonio Guterres to ratchet up his concerns about climate change. — AP
