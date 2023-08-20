Thousands flee raging wildfire in Canada

Vancouver: The capital of Canada's Northwest Territories was virtually deserted after nearly all the residents of the city of just over 20,000 fled as a huge wildfire burned nearby. To the south, in British Columbia, thousands more people were told to leave their homes. PTI

Orca whale ‘Lolita’ dies after 50 years in captivity

Miami: Lolita, an orca whale, held captive for more than a half-century, died Friday at the Miami Seaquarium as caregivers prepared to move her from the theme park in the near future. The Seaquarium posted a statement from the nonprofit group Friends of Toki on social media that Lolita started exhibiting serious signs of discomfort over the past two days. Reuters

San Francisco launches driverless bus service

San Francisco: San Francisco has launched an autonomous shuttle service — less than a week after California regulators approved the expansion of robotaxis despite traffic and safety concerns. Reuters

