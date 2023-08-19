 Thousands flee raging wildfire, turning capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories into ghost town : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Thousands flee raging wildfire, turning capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories into ghost town

Thousands flee raging wildfire, turning capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories into ghost town

Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year with more than 5,700 fires burning more than 137,000 square kilometers

Thousands flee raging wildfire, turning capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories into ghost town

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns outside the Okanagan community of West Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, August 19, 2023. Reuters



AP

Vancouver, August 19

The capital of Canada's Northwest Territories was virtually deserted after nearly all the residents of the city of just over 20,000 fled as a huge wildfire burned nearby.

To the south, in British Columbia, thousands more people were told to leave their homes while firefighters battled a growing fire that set homes ablaze.

Officials in Northwest Territories said Friday evening that about 19,000 people had left Yellowknife in less than 48 hours, with about 15,000 driving out in convoys and 3,800 leaving on emergency flights.

“I described today as another marathon sprint,” Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said. “It's draining and, unfortunately, it's not letting up yet.”

About 2,600 people were still in the city — 1,000 of them essential workers, authorities said.

Shane Thompson, the territory's minister of environment and climate change, said the wildfire situation remained critical and the non-emergency personnel who stayed were endangering themselves and others.

Streets were nearly empty and stores shuttered. “It's a ghost town,” said Kieron Testart, who was going door to door in the nearby First Nation communities of Dettah and NDilo to check on people.

Cooler temperatures and higher humidity helped firefighters keep the wildfire from advancing Friday, holding it 15 kilometres northwest of the city's outskirts, fire information officer Mike Westwick said. “For the first time in a while, we got a little bit of help from weather,” he said.

But he warned that emergency officials still fear weather conditions could change and propel the fire — one of hundreds raging in the territory — to the city limits.

Eleven air tankers bombed water onto the flames and another plane dropped fire retardant. A 10-kilometre (6-mile) fire line was dug, and firefighters deployed 20 kilometres (12 miles) of hose and a plethora of pumps in the fight to keep the fire at bay.

It is “the most extensive heavy water operation we've ever seen in the territory,” Westwick said.

The fire, caused by lightning more than a month ago, is about 1,670 square kilometres and “not going away anytime soon,” Westwick said. He said the blaze had jumped three different containment lines, fuelled by dry weather and dense forests.

Hundreds of kilometres south of Yellowknife, homes burned in West Kelowna, British Columbia, a city of about 38,000, after a wildfire grew “exponentially worse” than expected overnight, officials said.

Premier David Eby declared a state of emergency for the province because of the rapidly evolving wildfire situation.

“We are in for an extremely challenging situation in the days ahead,” Eby said at a news conference Friday evening.

He said the decree would give authorities a number of legal tools, including the power to prevent people from travelling into dangerous areas and ensure access to accommodations for evacuees and heavy equipment for fighting the fires.

Officials in West Kelowna already ordered people to evacuate 2,400 properties and alerted an additional 4,800 properties to be ready to leave. The BC Wildfire Service said the fire stretched over 68 square kilometres.

No casualties had been reported, but some first responders became trapped while rescuing people who failed to evacuate, said Jason Brolund, chief of the West Kelowna fire department.

Bowinn Ma, the province's minister of emergency management, said at a news briefing Friday afternoon that “we are still faced with great challenges.”

“I was deeply horrified to witness the distressing images emerging from West Kelowna,” she said. “The past 24 hours have been incredibly challenging for the people across the province."

Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year — contributing to choking smoke in parts of the United States — with more than 5,700 fires burning more than 137,000 square kilometres from one end of Canada to the other, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

As of Friday morning, more than 1,000 wildfires were burning across the country, over half of them out of control.

About 6,800 people in eight other communities in the Northwest Territories had already evacuated their homes, including the small community of Enterprise, which was largely destroyed. Officials said everyone made it out alive.

#Canada #Vancouver

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Chandrayaan-3's first deboosting successful, gets closer to moon

2
Himachal

Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread

3
Ludhiana

Woman refuses to take husband to Canada, booked

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

5
Punjab

Punjab minister Harjot Bains bitten by snake during flood rescue operation

6
Haryana

Haryana Govt debars state IPS officer from Central deputation for 5 years

7
Haryana

GMDA, NHAI plan to link 2 e-ways to decongest traffic

8
Punjab

On coming to power, Shiromani Akali Dal will terminate all water sharing agreements: Sukhbir Badal

9
Chandigarh

Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

10
Punjab

Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

Himachal rain fury: Met forecasts heavy to very heavy rain on Sunday and Monday; death toll over past week climbs to 78

Himachal rain fury: Met forecasts heavy to very heavy rain on Sunday and Monday; death toll over past week climbs to 78

Moderate to high risk of flash floods in Shimla, Sirmaur and...

Climate Change a key factor behind devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Climate change a key factor behind devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Humidity prime factor behind increasing likelihood of rainfa...

SC displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost

Supreme Court displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost

A bench observed there should be sense of urgency in such ca...

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Bishnoi stayed in UP with shooters before executing murder plan, reveal sources

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Bishnoi stayed in UP with shooters before executing murder plan, reveal sources

Sachin Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan who was extradited from A...

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'


Cities

View All

Properties of drug peddlers worth over ~5 cr attached

Properties of drug peddlers worth over Rs 5 cr attached

Court sends terror module members to judicial custody

LPG cylinder theft cases rising in rural schools sans watchmen

BRTS crisis: Metro bus service unlikely to resume in next 3 months

Knotty affair: Sparks from wires during rainy season pose a threat

Panchkula, Yamunanagar to get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

Can’t levy double parking fee on outside vehicles: Purohit to MC

Mohali dharna: Day after High Court rap, morcha says expect early outcome

Chandigarh draft conversion policy for Industrial Area in a week

New airport link: High Court for Punjab-Chandigarh meet

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man in Delhi’s Welcome, injure 2

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man in Delhi’s Welcome, injure 2

Ensure no illegal garbage dumping in Delhi, civic body told

VK Saxena blames AAP govt for Delhi flood

Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 deg C

Delhi L-G VK Saxena opens sports complex at Dwarka

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Centre to provide whatever help state govt needs for flood victims: Som Prakash

Insects found in mid-day meal rice during surprise checking of school in Phagwara

Speciall DGP, top BSF officials chalk out strategy to counter narco-smugglers

SAD: Will terminate water-sharing pacts

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Flights from upcoming Halwara international airport soon: Centre

3 hurt as oil tanker overturns in Ludhiana

Life imprisonment till death for sodomy, killing 4-year-old boy

Bihar man booked for raping his daughter multiple times

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

Flood threat: NHAI to rework road plan

Dengue stings 13 more in district

10 DA cases concerning MC under Vigilance lens

Man booked on rape charge