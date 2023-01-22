Thousands join right wing rally against Spanish govt

Madrid, January 21

Thousands of people packed into central Madrid on Saturday to protest against the Socialist government and accuse it of undermining the constitution, in a rally backed by rightist parties.

Protesters massed in the Plaza de Cibeles in front of City Hall, waved Spanish flags, called on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to resign and shouted out “traitor”.

More than 100 groups called the rally under the slogan “For Spain, for democracy and the constitution”.

Speakers attacked the government for a string of policies and decisions, ranging from the release of Catalan independence campaigners to its pacts with regional separatist parties.

Around 30,000 people took part, as per local government estimates. — Reuters