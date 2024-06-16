Thousands march in France in pre-election protest against far right

Paris, June 15

Demonstrations were under way in Paris and cities across France on Saturday to protest against the far-right National Rally (RN) ahead of upcoming elections to the French parliament.

Following the RN’s surge in last Sunday’s European elections, police said 350,000 people were expected to march and 21,000 officers had been mobilised after labour unions, student groups and rights groups called for rallies to oppose the anti-immigration, eurosceptic party.

At least 150 marches were expected in cities including Marseille, Toulouse, Lyon and Lille. In Paris, where up to 100,000 people were expected to turn out, a march set off at 1200 GMT from Place de La Republique, in the east, going through the Bastille square to Nation.

Hard-left CGT union leader Sophie Binet said: “We are marching because we are extremely worried that (the RN’s head) Jordan Bardella could become the next Prime Minister.” — Reuters

#France