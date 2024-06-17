 Thousands of Rohingya feared trapped in fighting in western Myanmar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Thousands of Rohingya feared trapped in fighting in western Myanmar

Thousands of Rohingya feared trapped in fighting in western Myanmar

Powerful armed ethnic group bears down on junta positions in coastal town on country's border with Bangladesh

Thousands of Rohingya feared trapped in fighting in western Myanmar

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file



Reuters

June 17

Tens of thousands of Muslim minority Rohingya are feared to be caught in fighting in western Myanmar, as a powerful armed ethnic group bears down on junta positions in a coastal town on the country's border with Bangladesh.

The Arakan Army (AA), which is fighting for autonomy for Myanmar's Rakhine region, said late on Sunday that residents of Maungdaw town, inhabited primarily by the Rohingya, should leave by 9 p.m. ahead of a planned offensive on the settlement.

The AA's attack on Maungdaw is the latest in a months-long rebel onslaught against the Myanmar junta, which took power in a February 2021 coup, and now finds itself in an increasingly weakened position across large parts of the country.

"We are going to attack the remaining posts" of junta, the AA said in a statement, asking residents to stay clear of military positions in Maungdaw for their own safety.

A junta spokesman did not respond to a call seeking comment.

Around 70,000 Rohingya who are currently in Maungdaw are trapped as the fighting draws closer, said Aung Kyaw Moe, the deputy human rights minister in Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government.

"They have nowhere to run to," he told Reuters.

Thousands of Rohingya fled towards neighbouring Bangladesh last month, seeking safety from the escalating conflict, although the neighbouring country is reluctant to accept more refugees.

Their movement was triggered by battles in and around the town of Buthidaung, around 25 km (15 miles) away to the east of Maungdaw, that was captured by the AA after intense fighting during which the rebel group was accused of targeting the Rohingya community.

The AA denies the allegations.

Rohingya have faced persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar for decades. Nearly a million of them live in refugee camps in Bangladesh's border district of Cox's Bazar after fleeing a military-led crackdown in Rakhine in 2017. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh #Myanmar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

2
Trending

T20 World Cup: Shubman Gill sent back home due to 'disciplinary issue'? Here is what the Indian team coach has to say

3
India

Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

4
Himachal

NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police register Zero FIR; minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal writes to CM Sukhu

5
India

India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

6
Punjab

Farmers hold protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana against fee hike

7
Punjab

Will discuss setting up Mohali-Rajpura rail link with Railway Minister: MoS Ravneet Bittu

8
India

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of National Testing Agency, how the exam is conducted, says Congress

9
India

'Why teach about riots, demolition in schools': NCERT chief on Babri Masjid tweaks in textbooks

10
India

Fresh political slugfest over EVM tampering claims; defamation notice issued to newspaper by poll body

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Goods train crashes into Kanchanjungha Express In Bengal, 5 dead

Goods train crashes into Kanchanjungha Express In Bengal, 5 dead

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting to kill Gurpatwant Pannun, extradited to US

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, extradited to US

Gupta is currently lodged at the federal Metropolitan Detent...

Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting to review Manipur security situation

Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting to review Manipur security situation

Meeting comes just days after RSS chief Bhagwat publicly sai...

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora

Gunfight broke out during a cordon and search operation in A...

4 Maoists, including a woman, killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

4 Maoists, including a woman, killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

The incident took place in Tonto and Goilkera area


Cities

View All

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Amritsar: 3 kids drown in Upper Bari Doab Canal, one rescued by passersby

Man booked for murder bid, dowry harassment

Gurdwara Sri Dehra Sahib, Lahore, commemorates Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom

Famous Punjabi writer Balwinder Singh Fatehpuri dies at 80

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of Chandigarh

Expect respite from heat, rain likely in Chandigarh tricity from tomorrow

Dera Bassi: Fire breaks out in paint factory

Chandigarh: All-weather pool project hanging fire

Open House: What steps should police take in view of deteriorating law and order situation in Mohali

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

AAP MLAs visit CR Paatil’s home, seek rightful water share from Haryana

Water crisis spills onto streets, BJP stages protest against AAP govt

Former AAP MLA joins saffron party

Police crack down on improper parking, book 2.4 lakh violators

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Killing of Doaba youth in US sets alarm bells ringing

Former Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku targets AAP

Three held for organising tractor race in Phagwara

Cops conduct search op to apprehend drug peddlers

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Dhandari Khurd residents bear the brunt of overflowing sewers

‘Villagers living on Sutlej banks should guard it’

Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in Ludhiana after Amethi win

14 booked for assaulting PSPCL staff

Workshop organised at old age home

Workshop organised at old age home

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

916 cops in Patiala Range shifted

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike