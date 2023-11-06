Thousands rally against Israel in UK; cops hurt, several held

London, November 5

Four police officers were injured after pro-Palestinian protesters set off fireworks into crowds in central London, with 29 arrests made on suspicion of racially motivated crimes. The Metropolitan Police said more than 1,300 officers were on duty on Saturday as tens of thousands of people demonstrated against the Israel-Gaza conflict, adding that it had adopted a more “sharpened and proactive” intervention approach to the protests.

Evacuation through rafah suspended Evacuation of injured Gazans and foreign passport holders to Egypt has been suspended after Israeli attack on an ambulance.

Egyptian official sources said efforts were being made by Egypt, US and Qatary officials for resumption of the process.

The protest came as both British PM Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman called for tougher action against extremist acts during these protests, especially one planned next weekend to coincide with Armistice Day when Britain’s war martyrs are commemorated. “It is disappointing that various splinter groups were again responsible for behaviour which has no place in London, and we are determined to deal with this robustly. Fireworks were directed towards officers, and four officers were injured,” said Met Police Commander Karen Findlay, who is responsible for policing in London this week.

“I have full confidence in the Metropolitan Police to ensure public safety and take all factors into account as they have done in similar situations in the past,” Braverman said ahead of the protests.

With a reference to similar protests planned next weekend, she noted, “I agree with the Prime Minister. It is entirely unacceptable to desecrate Armistice Day with a hate march through London. If it goes ahead, there is an obvious risk of serious public disorder, violence and damage as well as offending millions of decent British people.”

The White House said more than 300 Americans had left Gaza, but still there were US citizens who remain in the besieged coastal enclave.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna reiterated calls for an “immediate humanitarian truce” in Gaza, which she said must be able to lead to a ceasefire, adding that too many civilians have died in Israeli strikes. — Agencies

#England #France #Gaza #Israel #London