Thousands take to streets against Israel’s judicial plan

Tel Aviv, July 18
Protesters blocked highways and gathered outside Tel Aviv’s stock exchange and military headquarters on Tuesday in the latest countrywide demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul.
The latest “day of disruption” came as longtime allies of the PM pushed a contentious piece of legislation through a parliamentary committee ahead of a vote expected next week.
Additional protests are planned throughout the day, including on the platforms at train stations around the country during the afternoon rush hour.
Demonstrators, many of them military reservists, created human chains and blocked one of the entrances to the Kirya, Israel’s military headquarters in central Tel Aviv. — AP
