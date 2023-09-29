Three dead in Dutch firings

The Hague, September 28

Three people were killed by a lone gunman who opened fire in a hospital and an apartment in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Thursday.

The shooter, a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam, wore a bulletproof vest as he opened fire, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter, Police Chief Fred Westerbeke said.

The shooter then went to the nearby Erasmus Medical Center where he killed a 46-year-old teacher. No motive was announced. — AP