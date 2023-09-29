Three dead in Dutch firings

The Hague, September 28
Three people were killed by a lone gunman who opened fire in a hospital and an apartment in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Thursday.
The shooter, a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam, wore a bulletproof vest as he opened fire, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter, Police Chief Fred Westerbeke said.
The shooter then went to the nearby Erasmus Medical Center where he killed a 46-year-old teacher. No motive was announced. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing probe 'active and ongoing', say Canadian police
Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force, was k...
Assam shocker: 3 men kill minor girl, have sex with her body
The minor's body was found beside Karimganj town bypass on S...