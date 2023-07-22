Three Hindu girls forcibly married, converted in Pakistan

PTI

Karachi, July 21

Three daughters of a Hindu businessman in Pakistan’s Sindh province have been married to Muslim men who first kidnapped them and forcibly converted them into Muslims. The head of Pakistan Darewar Itehad, Shiva Kachhi, said the incident took place in Sindh’s Dharki area where the daughters of Hindu businessman Leela Ram were targeted. “The conversion was performed by one Pir Javed Ahmed Qadri,” he said.

Kachhi said despite appeals and pleas from his organisation’s platform, the problem of forcible conversion of Hindu girls was continuing unabated with the police and authorities not apprehending the culprits.

Kachhi also claimed that the attacks on the Hindu community in the riverine areas had spiked since the Seema Haider incident. Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman and a mother of four, sneaked into India to live with a Hindu man, Sachin Meena, in Noida.

#Pakistan