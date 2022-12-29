Three Indian-Americans fall to death in frozen lake

ANI

Washington, December 28

Three Indian Americans, including a woman, have died after falling through the ice while walking on a frozen lake in Arizona, the Coconino County administration announced.

The incident took place at Woods Canyon Lake and the bodies have been recovered. The deceased men have been identified as Narayana Muddana, 49 and Gokul Mediseti, 47. The woman has been identified as Haritha Muddana.

Coconino County said that the deputies from the Forest Lakes Substation responded to Woods Canyon Lake for the report of three people, including two males and one female who were walking on the frozen lake and fell through the ice.