3 killed, 8 injured in Somalia hotel explosion

Mogadishu, October 23

An explosives-laden car rammed into the gate of a hotel and detonated on Sunday in an attack that killed at least three people in Somalia’s port city of Kismayu, a police officer said, adding gunfire also erupted.

“So far there are three people dead and eight others injured, who were taken to Kismayu hospital,” Farah Mohamed, a security officer told Reuters from Kismayu.

The state-run Somali National Television said on Twitter security forces were dealing with a “terrorist incident” at the hotel, which al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab has taken responsibility for.

“When the blast and attack occurred there was a meeting in the hotel, a plan to launch a massive war on al Shabaab,” Mohamed said. Mohamed Nur, a police captain, said — Reuters